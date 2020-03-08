Minnesota confirms the title of "State of Hockey,quot; with reverence of high school championships

%MINIFYHTMLe92b12440c40a471c944ff1944135c2011% %MINIFYHTMLe92b12440c40a471c944ff1944135c2012%

S. T. PAUL, MIN. – The road that zigzags through the heart of Minnesota to reach the state hockey championship for children is an arduous journey of months for 16 of the best programs in the state. But this annual treasure of American athletics in high school dating back to 1945 is more than simply "surviving and moving forward." It is a tournament with deep roots in communities throughout the state where hockey is king.

Understanding why Minnesota is called the "Hockey State,quot; should not be difficult. It is one of the coldest areas in the country and borders Canada, where the game was invented in the mid-19th century. Hockey finally reached the "Iron Range,quot; of northern Minnesota, which was rich in natural resources and hard-working European immigrants. The game became popular in a hurry.

Fast forward to today, and it is Minnesota that has the highest enrollment of hockey participants in the United States. There are also more than 20,000 hockey rinks throughout the state, and keep in mind that it does not include gifts created when ponds and lakes freeze at the end of November and do not thaw until April.

But hockey is more for the inhabitants of Minnesota than a simple game played in an ice sheet. The collective understanding throughout the state is that sport transcends the daily struggles inherent in the life of its average citizen. And when the calendar changes from February to March, hockey in Minnesota takes on a whole new meaning.

Do you want to learn about local reverence synonymous with high school basketball in Indiana? There is a film nominated for the Academy Award for that. Are you curious to know how crazy Texans are for their high school football? They have a couple of movies and a successful television show for that too. But when it comes to encapsulating the importance of high school hockey in Minnesota, Hollywood would be smart if it were left out.

The Boys state hockey tournament, known in these parts simply as "state,quot;, can offer impressive performances without the help of scripts and producers. Like the youth hockey world championship, or the "March Madness,quot; of college basketball, the nature of the elimination of a single dog-eat-dog game can put the competitive spirit of youth who participate at full speed. And while the fans are busy occupying their brackets or face painting to support the heroes of their hometown, players participate in the biggest event that most will be part of.

Minnesotans arrive in the Twin Cities in mass in early March, most of which overflow with school pride, and deservedly. Only a few of a group of more than 250 high school hockey programs earn the right to compete for the state, and the action and anticipation at the edge of their seat for four days full of intense competition is something for which Minnesotans cry out. The heat of spring is coming. In terms of attendance, the state hockey tournament attracts more spectators than any high school sports event in the country. That includes basketball in Indiana or Kentucky, and soccer in Texas or Florida.

Each of those 16 lucky schools, as well as all hockey programs across the state, represent communities that range from geographically unique to demographically diverse. Socio-economic status also comes into play. Crowds for a game could be divided between supporters of working-class communities and those of rich suburbs; the next, a confrontation between fans of rural farmland in Minnesota and those in densely populated metropolitan areas. None of those involved will reject the possibility of incorporating derogatory chants towards their opponents and those who support them

The desire to win a state championship is something that Minnesotans develop from an early age, regardless of where these children fit into the social class hierarchy. The organization of their hockey teams is also divided into two classes: Class A and Class AA, and each class has a total of eight sections. The largest schools make up Class AA, while Class A is made up of smaller programs, with the main objective of making every hockey team in the state a place in the state tournament, regardless of how big the school is. attend

"It's an ancient tradition," Tom Chorske, a star at Minneapolis Southwest High School in the 1980s who played 11 NHL seasons and won the Stanley Cup with the 1995 New Jersey Devils, told Sporting News. Last year it was a dream season for his family, as his son Brett won the state with Edina a few days after his daughter Hannah took home the title with Lady Hornets.

"Due to our community-based hockey system, playing in the state tournament is the goal of almost every child who grows up playing hockey in Minnesota."

Although Class AA is seen as the top group, Class A programs with a smaller enrollment not only produce NCAA and NHL talent, but the inter-class schedule during the regular season gives its athletes the opportunity to prove themselves against teams considered deeper The talent department. Class A schools with a solid hockey program may choose to participate in class AA.

However, once the regular season ends, schools compete within their sections for the right to go to the state, where the champions are crowned for the respective classes. The bragging rights and the pride of the conference certainly play in the harshness of the issues, which are not only irritating but also numerous: a total of 22 games are played during the four days, as the losers at each stage have the opportunity of playing in consolation and third. -place matches. Even the coaches involved understand the importance of each event beyond wins and losses.

“Did you see the bowl today? I was full. The head coach of St. Cloud Cathedral, Derrick Brown, said after his crusaders fell 6-2 to Hermantown in Friday's class A semifinal. Last year, St. Cloud Cathedral gained status in Class A and was the number 2 seed in this year's event.

"What a wonderful atmosphere it was for Class A. My players took me on a really fun trip as a coach."

Intertwining local hockey with everyday life is something that Minnesotans consider sacred. A competitive high school program can provide your community with a sense of belonging and pride. And while it is the players who are pouring sweat and dripping blood, it is their neighbors and the townspeople who are there with them as they move towards the state, which is played at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Even a six-hour drive from the city of Warroad, in the north of the lake, could not prevent supporters from applauding their Warriors, who were the No. 1 team in Class A and made their first trip to the state in 10 years.

"The state has always been a big problem, no matter how large or small the communities are," says Pat Micheletti, a hockey analyst for Westwood 1 Sports and an NHL veteran who in the 1980s was one of the most prolific scorers in The history of the University. from Minnesota

“Hibbing, Chisolm and all those Iron Range cities: every track there is historic from the point of view of hockey. They were so full on game night that they had to have the fire marshals there to control the crowds. You're talking about more than 4000 people from a small town on a track to watch high school hockey. "

Tradition and dedication to the sweater also play critical roles in the intensity of competition. Notable prospects across the state are often pressured by senior hockey agents or federations to drop out of high school early for what they believe is a better environment. But the appeal of a more prestigious junior development league, or even the NHL, was not enough for several notable prospects in recent years to reject those offers and remain in high school to have the chance to win the state.

In 2017, striker Casey Mittelstadt, the first selection of the Buffalo Sabers in that year's NHL draft, decided to keep his AA Class Eden Prairie Eagles for another opportunity in the state instead of playing a full season in the League of United States Hockey. In 2018, two highly regarded prospects in this year's tournament – Jack Smith of St. Cloud Cathedral and Blake Biondi of Hermantown – rejected invitations to the prominent US National Team Development Program. UU. In Plymouth, Michigan, mainly due to the strong ties he formed with teammates who have known most of their lives. Success in such a competitive and hypercompetitive environment may depend on the strength and support of something other than coaches and parents.

"As young children growing up in Minnesota, our heroes were high school hockey players and we wanted to be like them," says Micheletti. "To this day, my best friends are my high school teammates about 40 years ago."

The players themselves are no stranger to the euphoria and excitement surrounding the tournament. State hockey organizations work with local leaders and businesses to finance and promote early age participation. Dozens of youth programs are invited to perform at the best ice facilities in Minnesota, including the Xcel Energy Center, which hosts the NHL's Minnesota Wild. Players of levels as low as Mini-mite (ages 5-6) and as high as Bantam (13-14) are prepared to not only become quality hockey players and contributors to the program, but also behave in a manner responsible and learn the history of hockey in their native villages.

"Everyone joins behind hockey for generations," Dan Hogan, who comes from the eastern city of Lindstrom (home of the wildcats of the Chisago lakes), told Sporting News. "As a player, you feel his support but also the responsibility as a representative of the community."

To date, Minnesota has produced about 300 NHL players, including Hockey Hall of Fame member Phil Housley, who led South St. Paul to testify in both 1980 and 1981. This year's tournament counted with at least 20 commitments to NCAA Division I programs, most likely to come once the exploration community reevaluates prospects who played under such a microscope. But playing for a scholarship or an opportunity in the NHL is not what the tournament is about. The primary nature of the competition team, along with the responsibility of schools to make their communities proud, is what makes the first week of March in Hockey State the most exciting hockey showcase in the United States.

"The (Brett) team had 12 older people who had grown up in the same city," Chorske said. "They were not always on the same team, but they had a link and were on a mission, like all teams in the tournament."