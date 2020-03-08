Michael van Gerwen wins the UK Open title for the third time by beating Gerwyn Price | Darts news

%MINIFYHTML0b92ec2e3b28fab1d895ab6790307c5011% %MINIFYHTML0b92ec2e3b28fab1d895ab6790307c5012%

MVG ends a three-month wait to win a tournament by claiming the title of the UK Open for the third time





Michael Van Gerwen defeated Gerwyn Price to win the UK Open on Sunday

Michael van Gerwen, of nine darts, lifted the UK Open title for the third time in his career after an 11-9 suspense victory against Gerwyn Price in Minehead on Sunday.

The Dutchman, who knocked out defending champion Nathan Aspinall on Friday, continued his return to form with an average of almost 111 by defeating Rob Cross 10-4 to reach the semifinals on Sunday afternoon.

MVG returned for the night's session in which he launched a nine-dart throw during his last four hits on Daryl Gurney.

He followed consecutive highs with a final of 141 to complete the perfect leg, the second of the weekend after Jonny Clayton also accomplished the feat, on the way to a 10-3 victory over the Northern Irishman.

Price had defeated Dimitri Van Den Bergh 10-5 in the last eight and reserved his confrontation with the Dutchman with a semi-final victory by 11-4 over his compatriot Clayton.

MVG celebrates winning its first 2020 title

In the final, Van Gerwen defended himself from 5-1 to beat Price and claim his first 2020 title.

After opening with a maximum when he took the first leg, he lost the next five in the trot with Price rising to a dominant advantage with the help of 105 and 97 payments, although the target was lost when he was presented with the opportunity to put the 6- 1)

But Van Gerwen returned to the contest when the Welshman missed 12 doubles on all fours to advance 8-7.

The finals of 136 and 97 made it easy for him to reach the victory and, although Price responded to extend the game to the penultimate stage, world number 1 pulled 66 to claim the £ 100,000 prize.

Van Gerwen had endured three months without winning a tournament since winning the title of the November Players Championship Final in Minehead with a victory over Price.

Gerwyn Price … since November, he has been playing from time to time with some of the best darts on the planet. What remains constant is that MVG is still the man to beat. CONGRATULATIONS MVG! OPEN CHAMPION UNITED KINGDOM. – Wayne Mardle (@ Wayne501Mardle) March 8, 2020

Sixth night, March 12: M,amp;S Bank Arena, Liverpool Michael Smith vs Peter Wright Daryl Gurney vs Glen Durrant Gerwyn Price vs Michael van Gerwen Rob cross vs Stephen Bunting Gary Anderson vs Nathan Aspinall

