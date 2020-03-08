Meghan Markle urges men to honor women in their lives

LONDON (AP) – Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visited a school to deliver an International Women's Day message with a call to men to honor women in their lives.

Friday's surprise visit took place at Robert Clack High School in Dagenham, east London. The community was the site of famous strikes by sewing machinists at a Ford plant, an equal pay fight represented in the 2010 film "Made in Dagenham."

In one of her final duties as a member of British royalty, Meghan urged children in the school assembly of 700 students to "continue to value and appreciate women in their lives and also set an example to some men who do not see it the same . way. & # 39; & # 39;

"You have your mothers, sisters, girlfriends, friends in your life, protect them," he said. “Make sure they feel valued and safe. And let's all meet together to make International Women's Day something that isn't just Sunday, but frankly it feels like every day of the year. "

The Duchess of Sussex asked a volunteer to offer her views on the importance of International Women's Day. Aker Okoye, 16, ran to the stage, greeting her with what appeared to be a kiss on the cheek.

"She really is beautiful, isn't she?" He said as he climbed the podium. "I had to tell the truth there."

Meghan hugged him and then praised his "incredible trust."

