Meghan Markle took Victoria Beckham to the Endeavor Fund awards

Meghan Markle was surprised when on March 5, 2020, she and Prince Harry attended the Endeavor Fund Awards at the Mansion House in London. It marked one of the final events in which she and Prince Harry would appear in their royal roles and Meghan certainly dressed the paper. With a tight turquoise T-shirt dress by Victoria Beckham, Meghan was simply stunning. The color combination was surprising with her black hair and natural coloration. The dress sells for approximately $ 1300 and was an excellent choice for the 38-year-old man. Meghan and Prince Harry seemed happier than ever and their smiles were huge and genuine.

Meghan complemented the set with beautiful jewelry and her favorite choice was Jessica McCormack. The Duchess wore a Jessica McCormack Chi Chi Rose Gold and Diamond bracelet that costs approximately £ 9,500 or approximately $ 12421. For her purse, Meghan chose the Lucia Marble Plexi Clutch clutch in midnight blue by Stella McCartney.

%MINIFYHTML5436f9bd76a74d08b32c401f701ccf3611% %MINIFYHTML5436f9bd76a74d08b32c401f701ccf3612%

For footwear, Meghan used BB Manolo Blahnik pumps in navy blue suede.

You can see several photos of Meghan's outfit below.

Wow Factor … Meghan Markle poured her curves into a turquoise dress that embraces the figure designed by Victoria Beckham … pic.twitter.com/EoQCOTf0jY – A love (@Naaswitch) March 5, 2020

While many were delighted to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex again, many worried that the couple who had moved to Vancouver would choose not to bring the royal baby Archie with them on their visit. Many worry that Meghan is trying to keep her son from his great grandmother as a way to get revenge on her. Although it is not clear if this is what is happening, there are many who worry that Queen Elizabeth will never see the baby Archie again.

It is not clear what the future holds for Meghan and Prince Harry when they leave their royal duties and settle into their new lives, but one thing is for sure and they seem extremely happy.

Still, some suggest that Meghan is making too many demands on Prince Harry and moving him away from his family and moving him so far from his home, to keep her happy, it will eventually be counterproductive to her.

Ad

What you think? Do you think it's going to be too much for Prince Harry to be so far from his family or do you think Meghan and Archie are all the family he needs?



Post views:

two