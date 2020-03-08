Meghan Markle is called "beautiful,quot; by the student during the school visit

Ben Stansall-WPA Pool / Getty Images
There is no doubt that Meghan markle She is a beautiful woman, inside and out.
Before International Women's Day, the Duchess of Sussex recalled that when she visited Robert Clack High School in East London. During her surprise visit, Meghan gave a motivating speech about the importance of advocating for gender and racial equality, not only on days like International Women's Day, but every day.
"It is a great honor for me to be here today," he said during his speech. "When we thought about what I wanted to do for International Women's Day this year, for me, it was incredibly important to be with the women of our future. And that is all of you, the young women here, as well as you, the young men , which play a very important role in this. "
But during his empowerment comments, Meghan also encouraged a young man in the audience to step on the podium and talk about what he believes is the importance of International Women's Day.
Quickly, a young man stepped out of his seat and headed towards Meghan on stage. Shortly after Meghan greeted him with a hug, the student said before beginning his speech: "She is really beautiful in that. I had to say that. I had to tell the truth here."
This morning on Instagram, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also shared the video on their social networks.
"In honor of International Women's Day, the Duchess of Sussex visited the Robert Clack School, to celebrate the women of the future and also highlight the important role men and boys play in International Women's Day," Read in the post. "The duchess asked a young student to go on stage and share her perspective on the importance of the day, and although she has focused a lot on her initial comment, what she shared beyond that was convincing and true."
While the video has received a lot of attention on social networks, the couple's Instagram urged viewers to "watch the whole video and tag a man in their life, and share what #IWD means to him."
Meghan also shared with the students a sweet anecdote about her little one, revealing that her ten-month-old son Archie He was beginning to take his first steps.
According to HI! In the magazine, the Duchess of Sussex also talked about her baby at the Endeavor Fund Awards on Thursday. According to the source of the publication, Meghan told them: "She said & # 39; oh yes, well, he is ten months old and is involved in everything & # 39;".
During her visit to East London, the 38-year-old woman also urged students to defend women's rights not only on International Women's Day but throughout the year.
"It's not just Sunday, not only International Women's Day, but every day … to remember the value we all bring to the table," he said. "What is really key for all of you is to especially remember the people who paved the way for them to reach this point in their lives so they can have the access they have. It is not just an opportunity to continue, it is a responsibility."
Meghan added: "I encourage you and empower each of you to really defend your truth, defend what is right … to continue respecting each other. Let us all gather together to make International Women's Day something other than just Sunday … but, frankly, it feels like every day of the year. "
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTMLe96069521b0b361ae727894085f28d6017%