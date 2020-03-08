Meghan Markle is called "beautiful,quot; by the student during the school visit

There is no doubt that Meghan markle She is a beautiful woman, inside and out.

Before International Women's Day, the Duchess of Sussex recalled that when she visited Robert Clack High School in East London. During her surprise visit, Meghan gave a motivating speech about the importance of advocating for gender and racial equality, not only on days like International Women's Day, but every day.

"It is a great honor for me to be here today," he said during his speech. "When we thought about what I wanted to do for International Women's Day this year, for me, it was incredibly important to be with the women of our future. And that is all of you, the young women here, as well as you, the young men , which play a very important role in this. "

But during his empowerment comments, Meghan also encouraged a young man in the audience to step on the podium and talk about what he believes is the importance of International Women's Day.

Quickly, a young man stepped out of his seat and headed towards Meghan on stage. Shortly after Meghan greeted him with a hug, the student said before beginning his speech: "She is really beautiful in that. I had to say that. I had to tell the truth here."