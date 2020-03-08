Meghan and Harry meet the queen in the church in the middle of the royal exit

Meghan markle Y Prince Harry he joined his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in a religious service on Sunday, marking the first public meeting between the Duchess of Sussex and the British monarch since the couple moved to Canada at the end of last year before an expected official departure of the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex was photographed driving his wife to the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Great Park, while the 93-year-old queen was seen driven to the place in a different vehicle. Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, had returned to the United Kingdom last week for what local media have called their "farewell tour," during which they will make their last public appearances as members of royalty "senior "before his actual departure takes effect in March. 30)

The two had spent the holidays with their 10-month-old son. Archie harrison in Canada, where the duchess and former American actress used to live and film the show Suits. The baby has remained there for months, staying with close friends. Meghan made a quick visit with Harry to the United Kingdom in January before returning to Canada. Soon after, she and Harry made a unilateral announcement that they would "step back as members of the royal family,quot; and also wanted to "balance,quot; their time between the United Kingdom and North America.