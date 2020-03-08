Megan Thee Stallion's new album, Suga, is FAILLY failing!

Megan Thee Stallion released her new album Suga on Friday, and she's not doing well at all.

MTO News got some preliminary numbers, and they are very, very disappointing. Meg's new album is on its way to generating only 35,000 sales for the week.

Megan's debut album is expected to be fourth in the week. She is far behind the best selling album of the week, Lil Uzi's new EP, Eternal Atake.

He is also behind the R,amp;B singer Jhene Aiko and the South Korean boy group NCT 127.

Meg and his team are extremely disappointed with these numbers, MTO News has also learned.

Here are the projections for the sale of albums:

Megan is in the middle of suing his record label for his contract. Meg filed a lawsuit in a federal court in Houston to release Suga.

His label tried to prevent the rapper from releasing this album, maybe they knew it was going to fail.