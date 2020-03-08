Massachusetts earned $ 1.53 billion in tax revenue in February

BOSTON (AP) – The economy in Massachusetts continues to show strength in the first months of the year.

In February, the state earned $ 1.53 billion in tax revenue. It is an increase of $ 69 million or 4.7% over estimates and $ 115 million or 8.1% more than actual tax collections in February last year.

So far this fiscal year until February, revenue collection has totaled almost $ 18.43 billion.

That is $ 909 million or 5.2% more than the same fiscal period to date in 2019, and $ 176 million or 1% more than the current fiscal year estimate, which began on July 1.

The interim commissioner of the Department of Revenue, Kevin Brown, said that most of the main income categories performed as expected in February. He credited the performance above the benchmark for the month to a large extent in the estate tax.

"With approximately 60% of revenue collection at the door for fiscal year 2020, we continue to see stable and moderate overall growth above the previous year and the benchmark on a fiscal year basis to date," he said. Brown in a written statement.

February has historically been the lowest month in revenue, contributing less than 6% of annual collections. Individual and commercial taxpayers are not required to make estimated payments during the month.