Mass lawmakers will consider bill that would prohibit discrimination of body size

BOSTON (AP) – Lawmakers and advocates plan to meet at the Massachusetts Statehouse to push for legislation that would prohibit discrimination of body size.

The bill is sponsored by Democratic Senator Becca Rausch of Needham and Democratic Representative Tram Nguyen of Andover.

At an event at the Statehouse on Tuesday, Rausch and Tram plan to join advocates and experts in eating disorders to talk about the hidden impact of weight discrimination on employment, medical care and education.

The bill aims to make discrimination based on height and weight illegal in Massachusetts, while addressing the stigma of body size and the discrimination that often accompanies it.

The bill would add to the state anti-discrimination laws the words "height or weight, unless it is for compliance with any established state, federal or industrial safety standards," along with other factors, such as race, color, religious creed, national origin, sex, gender identity and sexual orientation.

The version of the House bill has more than a dozen co-sponsors, both Democrats and Republicans.

The bill has not yet been voted by the House of Representatives or the Massachusetts Senate.