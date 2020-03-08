March 8 marks International Women's Day – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Today International Women's Day is celebrated, a day to broaden perceptions and celebrate the achievements of women around the world.

The first international women's meeting took place over 100 years ago in 1911. Since then, the day is celebrated annually on March 8.

This year's theme, according to the International Women's Organization, is #EachForEqual, saying that "an equal world is an enabled world."

The executive director of the Women's Foundation of California, Surina Khan, says that while we have a lot to celebrate, there are still some things that need to be addressed, such as the gender pay gap and the gender wealth gap.

"There is a lot of discrepancy as to what we earn, what we own," Khan said. "That is exacerbated by the fact that we have to pay more for certain things we need. For a lifetime, that really adds up."

There were events around the world to commemorate the day and promote efforts to fight stereotypes.