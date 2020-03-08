Man Utd 2-0 Man City

Manchester United punished two costly Ederson goal mistakes when Manchester City succumbed to a 2-0 loss in the Old Trafford derby.

Anthony Martial flew Bruno Fernandes' exquisite free kick by spending Ederson half an hour at the 182nd Manchester derby, an effort that the City goalkeeper took two hands and should have saved.

Scott McTominay then resolved the competition deeply at the time of detention, capitalizing on Ederson's misguided launch from the back with an excellent long-range finish on the unguarded city network.

The City had dominated the possession, but lacked the necessary vanguard, as United recorded an eighth clean sheet of its undefeated streak, the equalizer of the second half of Sergio Agüero, ruled out by VAR for the best offside margin, The closest the champions got to score as their The five-game winning race came to an end.

The victory extends United's unbeaten streak to 10 games in all competitions and leaves them three points behind Chelsea, which ranks fourth, in the race for the Champions League standings.

How Ederson's mistakes cost City in derby

The city dominated possession and surpassed United in an encouraging 25-minute spell of the champions. Raheem Sterling pulled a stop from David de Gea in 10 minutes, after Sergio Agüero picked up Luke Shaw's hesitant pocket.

The city became increasingly threatening with each wave of attack, but clear opportunities fell in the United's path, although Daniel James's meek handling was almost no match for Ederson in the quarter hour.

Martial then defeated Fernandinho the right way, but selfishly left only when Fernandes was better placed, and Ederson easily managed his effort.

But the Frenchman expired two minutes later, clinging to Fernandes's instinctive free kick on the defense of the city before sending a discharge to the nearby post that twisted under Ederson's unfortunate attempts to avoid it.

Team news Harry Maguire recovered from an ankle injury to start with Man Utd, who made seven changes since the FA Cup victory in Derby, but only two of Everton's draw, when Brandon Williams and Daniel James returned.

Kevin de Bruyne missed a shoulder injury, while Phil Foden received his first opening in the Manchester derby when City made six changes since the FA Cup victory in Sheffield on Wednesday.

The goal gave life to United, who thought he should have had a penalty three minutes before the break when Fred went to the ground in the area after a lunge from Nicolas Otamendi, but referee Mike Dean reserved the Brazilian to dive, despite of the repetitions that show a clear contact. .

City reaffirmed its authority at the beginning of the second period and had the ball in the United network a few seconds after the restart, but Agüero's effort was ruled out by VAR by the best margin.

United was almost gifted with a second at 48 minutes when Ederson allowed a backward pass to squirm agonizingly towards his own goal line, but, with Martial pressing the goal, the City goalkeeper avoided his blushes, clearing before the United striker will collide with the pole.

Phil Foden, at his first start in the Manchester derby, hit De Gea's palms in 56 minutes and Otamendi threw a header from a corner when City threw a sustained push for a draw.

James, like Martial in the first period, left only selfishly in 70 minutes when Fernandes was better placed, and his momentum was overturned by Ederson.

The City set up a late rally on United's goal, but Raheem Sterling and his substitute Riyad Mahrez couldn't rescue a point for the champions, and those hopes were extinguished in the rain of Manchester when McTominay clung brightly to Ederson's poor pass from the back to add an emphatic scored a second long range.

Statistics: Manchester is red

Manchester United completed a league double over Manchester City for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, and he succeeded for the last time in the 2009-10 campaign.

Manchester City suffered its seventh defeat of the Premier League campaign, turning 2019-20 into the season in which Pep Guardiola has lost the most league games in his managerial career.

Manchester United are now undefeated in their last 10 games in all competitions (W7 D3); his longest career without defeat since the first 11 games of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in charge of the club between December 2018 and February 2019.

This was the third defeat of Manchester City against Manchester United in all competitions in 2019-20: it is the first time in the Pep Guardiola managerial race that has suffered up to three losses against a specific opponent in a single season.

Whats Next?

Sunday, March 15 at 4:00 p.m.



United travels to LASK in the last 16 days of the Europa League on Thursday at 5.55 p.m. before making the trip to Tottenham in the Premier League on Super Sunday at 4.30 p.m. Sky sports.

Wednesday March 11 7:00 pm



The host of the city, Arsenal, in his reorganized Premier League match on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Sky sports – before entertaining Burnley on Saturday at 3pm.