Maine man killed in snowmobile accident

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) – Authorities believe speed and alcohol contributed to a fatal snowmobile accident in northern Somerset County.

The Maine Game Guardians say that Shawn Chamberlain, 38, of Lewiston, was traveling south in Taunton and Raynham Academy Grant on Saturday night when he hit a tree that turned a curve. His driving partner started CPR and stopped a passing vehicle, but emergency medical personnel could not resuscitate him.

%MINIFYHTML0419b3e0c258d94d3e94220d07bfe28211% %MINIFYHTML0419b3e0c258d94d3e94220d07bfe28212%

Maine Game Warden Sergeant. Bill Chandler says that snowmobile drivers should drive properly for the trail and conditions, and above all "don't drink and ride."