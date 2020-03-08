Madison Beer urges people to stop “ shaming women & # 39; & # 39; in a personal publication

Madison Beer You are using International Women's Day to spread an important message.

The 21-year-old singer went to social media on Sunday to encourage and inspire people to regain their power. She talked about her "traumatic experience," in which she claimed that a child shared his private images and videos with others without his consent.

"I know that some very important things are happening in the world right now that are very scary, so my intention with this message is not, in any way, to distract you, but I want to talk today about the issue on International Women's Day ". to shame women, "she started your detailed message on Twitter.

"When I was around 14 years old and I was exploring my body and my sexuality, I sent Snapchats very deprived of my body to a boy that I really liked at the time," he continued. "I sent these, at age 14, thinking I could trust the child as we had known each other for years and shared feelings for each other, but, of course, he shared it with all his friends."