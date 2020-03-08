Madison Beer urges people to stop “ shaming women & # 39; & # 39; in a personal publication

Ian West / PA Wire
Madison Beer You are using International Women's Day to spread an important message.
The 21-year-old singer went to social media on Sunday to encourage and inspire people to regain their power. She talked about her "traumatic experience," in which she claimed that a child shared his private images and videos with others without his consent.
"I know that some very important things are happening in the world right now that are very scary, so my intention with this message is not, in any way, to distract you, but I want to talk today about the issue on International Women's Day ". to shame women, "she started your detailed message on Twitter.
"When I was around 14 years old and I was exploring my body and my sexuality, I sent Snapchats very deprived of my body to a boy that I really liked at the time," he continued. "I sent these, at age 14, thinking I could trust the child as we had known each other for years and shared feelings for each other, but, of course, he shared it with all his friends."
She alleged that the boy shared his video with "everyone."
"I went to restaurants and they looked at me and whispered," he explained about his experience during that time. "They told me that people were ashamed to be working, or even to be a friend of mine, even these videos were shown to my parents, grandparents and important people, executives and artists in the music business. It eventually appears online."
"I was distraught and embarrassed. This was a traumatic experience that has infused me with intense trust issues, in which I am still working to this day," she said.
Beer also claimed that other images of her circulated once more, from the same boy.
"This week, on my 21st birthday, I received calls from some people close to me saying that another video, from 2013, sent to the same child 7 years ago was being sent once again," he said. "If I could only express the trauma and share this, it has reopened for me."
"All these years I have had perpetual anxiety," he continued. "I've been in the dark and afraid that this Snapchat will resurface as if it were a dirty secret that I will always have to keep, because they told me it would damage my career and that it wasn't right."
For the 21-year-old star, he explained that this time he wants to regain his power. And he hopes that others who have related to his experience will do the same.
gotpap / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images
"So today, in IWD I will free myself from this weight that I carry," he shared. "I'm going to tell my 14-year-old self that I hope I can help some of you be more kind to yourself as young women."
She added: "You shouldn't feel shame. You were exploring your sexuality, you were learning. You shouldn't feel that you did something wrong. Shame on those who betrayed your trust and SHRIMP WITH THOSE WHO HAD BEEN SHARED YOU."
While Beer said he "learned an extremely valuable lesson,quot; from his past, he expects others to feel less alone.
"By speaking openly about this, I can finally free myself from the fear and shame that have followed me for the past 7 years. Now I can begin to get closer to the young woman I want to be," he said.
In the words of the singer: "Be responsible for your mistakes as a young woman who learns about the world. Don't let them define you. Don't let them keep you scared."
%MINIFYHTMLc8dcadd38347b7e88237bbcf3da7ef3c17%