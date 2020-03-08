Madison Beer promises to be free of guilt for explicit leaked videos

Celebrating International Women's Day, the singer of & # 39; Hurts Like Hell & # 39; He shares a long note that addresses the revealing photos and videos that his 14-year-old self sent to a boy he liked.

Singer Madison Beer She has forgiven herself for a nude photo mistake she made as a teenager while celebrating International Women's Day on Sunday, March 8.

In a social media note for fans, the young star insisted that she feels bad for the revealing photos and videos, which leaked after she sent them to a boy she really liked when she was 14 years old.

%MINIFYHTML866a34916b6110d7ac20521df9a9053111%%MINIFYHTML866a34916b6110d7ac20521df9a9053112%

"When I was around 14 years old and I was exploring my body and my sexuality, I sent a very private snapchat of my body to a boy that I really liked at the time," he explained. "I sent these, at age 14, thinking I could trust the child as we had known each other for years and shared feelings for each other. But, of course, he shared it with all his friends."

The snapshots came up again recently, which led the "Hurts Like Hell" singer to face something stupid she did just seven years ago, and let it go.

"So today, in IWD I will free myself from this weight that I carry (sic)," writes the 21-year-old.