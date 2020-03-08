Los Angeles Clippers welcome the Lakers while two best Western Conference teams go face to face | NBA News

The Los Angeles Clippers seek to extend their winning streak to seven games on Sunday when they host the Los Angeles Lakers in a showdown of the two best teams in the Western Conference.

The Clippers, who follow the Lakers for six games in the loss column, won the previous two games this season. They posted a 112-102 victory at the opening of the season on October 22 and a 111-106 victory on Christmas Day, when Kawhi Leonard collected 35 points and 12 rebounds.

With their complete list intact, the Clippers have recorded an average victory margin of 17.0 points in their last six games. They are 10-0 when all their players are healthy.

Leonard scored 25 points when the Clippers achieved a 120-105 victory over host Houston Rockets on Thursday. Montrezl Harrell had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and former Lakers center Ivica Zubac had 17 points and 12 rebounds.















"Zu was huge, especially in a game like this where literally no one on that list could protect him," said Clippers forward Paul George, who had 13 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

"It had to be huge for us, and you know that he approached the plate and made himself available."

George said the Clippers are happy with their recent game but far from being satisfied.

"It's just that this team is versatile and very competitive," said George. "I think that's the most important thing you can get out of this is how competitive we are. And we want to improve. And I think we're taking advantage of every game to do that."

















In a showdown of the two best NBA teams on Friday, the Lakers recorded a 113-103 victory over the visiting Milwaukee Bucks. LeBron James had 37 points in 12 of 21 shots. He also had eight rebounds and the same amount of assists.

Anthony Davis, who was limited by fouls before halftime, scored 25 of his 30 points in the second half. He also grabbed nine rebounds.

An 18-0 explosion in the third quarter caused the Lakers to get their third consecutive victory and their tenth in 11 games. The victory also allowed them to secure their first place in the playoffs since the 2012-13 season.

"I came here to put this team and put this franchise back where they had to be," James said. "The league is not what it is if the Lakers are not winning."

Breaking the Clippers would be another win for the Lakers.

"We were still trying to discover ourselves," James said of his team's defeat on opening night against the Clippers in October. "And then, in the Christmas day game, we don't play with our abilities. We play very well in the first half and then in the second half we let it slip away. So we hope to see if we can continue to play good basketball, it doesn't matter win, lose or draw. "

Sunday's game will be the third of four matches between the two teams. They planned to meet on January 28, but the game was postponed after the death of Kobe Bryant two days earlier. The game will be played on April 9.

