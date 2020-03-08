Little Women LA Star Christy McGinity officially divorced – Recently hospitalized during a complicated pregnancy

Little Women LA star Christy Gibel is officially divorced and follows her maiden name Christy McGinity. Now that he's free of Todd Gibel, he's focusing on his new bundle of joy that will arrive this spring.

If you have not been aware of what is happening with the reality star since the last time she was on television, her problems with Todd became too difficult to handle and led her to file for divorce.

To top it all, McGinity had already found a new lover before serving his ex with the separation papers. Not long after her boyfriend was announced as a man named Gonzo, whom the former couple had known for years, it was revealed that she was waiting for her baby.

The whole situation was a shock to Todd, who explained to fans that he was going through mental health problems and wanted to reconcile with his wife before she dropped the bomb that she was going to be with Gonzo.

Since then, Gibel has accepted that his ex-wife moved but wants to recover one thing he lost in the fire: his dog.

The puppy was adopted from Vanderpump Dogs by the couple, returned after separation and then adopted by a member of the McGinity family.

However, Todd feels that he should take the puppy to divorce, something Vanderpump Dog accepts if the family member returns to the canine.

Meanwhile, Christy focuses on the health of her baby that will arrive on April 1.

Recently she was hospitalized several times and took to Instagram to share her fight.

In a post, she wrote: ‘My sweet autumn has come to cheer me up. I have returned to the hospital for a few days. I can't wait to see Gonzo too, he's on his way from New York. "

Hopefully, Christy welcomes a healthy girl.



