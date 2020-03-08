Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan react to the news about Katy Perry's pregnancy

Katy Perry It's spilling the beans!

Tonight American idol episode, the 35-year-old singer shared her exciting and special news about pregnancy with her castmates, Lionel richie Y Luke Bryan.

"Guys, I can't tell you how excited I am that we have a fourth judge in this program," Richie said blatantly in a touching video that was shared on YouTube on Sunday night.

"I think it's the perfect addition to this panel," Bryan intervened … with Perry leaning on both him and Lionel in the short clip.

It didn't take long for Katy to finally reveal her pregnancy news. "We're going to have a baby," he said enthusiastically as he cradled his growing baby bump. "Omg, I'm terrified."

Putting his castmates on the spot, he joked: "Are you giving my baby a shower?"

While the two superstars admitted that this was not their experience, they offered to deliver luxurious gifts, such as Gucci shoes.