Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan react to the news about Katy Perry's pregnancy

Katy Perry It's spilling the beans!
Tonight American idol episode, the 35-year-old singer shared her exciting and special news about pregnancy with her castmates, Lionel richie Y Luke Bryan.
"Guys, I can't tell you how excited I am that we have a fourth judge in this program," Richie said blatantly in a touching video that was shared on YouTube on Sunday night.
"I think it's the perfect addition to this panel," Bryan intervened … with Perry leaning on both him and Lionel in the short clip.
It didn't take long for Katy to finally reveal her pregnancy news. "We're going to have a baby," he said enthusiastically as he cradled his growing baby bump. "Omg, I'm terrified."
Putting his castmates on the spot, he joked: "Are you giving my baby a shower?"
While the two superstars admitted that this was not their experience, they offered to deliver luxurious gifts, such as Gucci shoes.
After sharing a sincere group hug, Perry joked that this season was going to be "bigger,quot; than ever.
"Well, I'm definitely going to get fat …", he joked. "I hope that! Everything will be bigger and better in American idol Season 3! "
Believe it or not, but it was only Wednesday that the singer of "Roar,quot; revealed the news of her pregnancy with the world.
And in Katy's true fashion, it was anything but basic.
In addition to debuting her new music video for "Never Worn White," the singer also presented her growing belly. At that moment, she was seen cradling her baby, while putting on a white garment that made her look angelic.
Make this announcement even more special? This marks the first son of the 35-year-old star, whom he expects to be promised. Orlando Bloom.
In addition, this will be the second son of the actor. He shares a son, Flynnwith ex wife Miranda Kerr.
While it is not clear when exactly Katy will give birth, many report that it will be sometime this summer.
In addition, he has not yet revealed his baby's gender, but recently shared that he wants her to be a girl.
"I hope it's a girl," he said Sunday while on stage at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Even if prospective parents are not sure of their baby's gender, one thing is certain: they are both excited to receive their little nugget.