Lil Baby show in Alabama spoiled by gunfire, one hospitalized

Police are investigating the incident that took place on Saturday night, March 7, when the rapper & # 39; Drip Too Hard & # 39; I was performing at the Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham.

The chaos is over Lil babyShow in Alabama on Saturday night, March 7, after shooting inside the place.

The rapper was performing at the Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham when loud blows were heard and fans touched the floor or ran to the exits.

At least one person was hospitalized for treatment.

No arrests were made, but the police are investigating the incident.