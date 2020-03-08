Libyan businessmen find opportunities in the middle of the fight | News

%MINIFYHTML6379ae180a3493925f6adf15968f0a7d11% %MINIFYHTML6379ae180a3493925f6adf15968f0a7d12%
Almost a year of fighting near the capital of Libya has had a high cost in the economy.
Many companies have closed and young people have sought work abroad.
%MINIFYHTML6379ae180a3493925f6adf15968f0a7d13%%MINIFYHTML6379ae180a3493925f6adf15968f0a7d14%
But some entrepreneurs say they are determined to seize the opportunities.
%MINIFYHTML6379ae180a3493925f6adf15968f0a7d15% %MINIFYHTML6379ae180a3493925f6adf15968f0a7d16%
Mahmoud Abdelwahed from Al Jazeera reports from Tripoli.