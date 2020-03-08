Home Latest News Libyan businessmen find opportunities in the middle of the fight | News

Libyan businessmen find opportunities in the middle of the fight | News

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Libyan businessmen find opportunities in the middle of the fight | News
%MINIFYHTML6379ae180a3493925f6adf15968f0a7d11% %MINIFYHTML6379ae180a3493925f6adf15968f0a7d12%

Almost a year of fighting near the capital of Libya has had a high cost in the economy.

Many companies have closed and young people have sought work abroad.

%MINIFYHTML6379ae180a3493925f6adf15968f0a7d13%%MINIFYHTML6379ae180a3493925f6adf15968f0a7d14%

But some entrepreneurs say they are determined to seize the opportunities.

%MINIFYHTML6379ae180a3493925f6adf15968f0a7d15% %MINIFYHTML6379ae180a3493925f6adf15968f0a7d16%

Mahmoud Abdelwahed from Al Jazeera reports from Tripoli.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©