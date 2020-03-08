Libyan businessmen find opportunities in the middle of the fight | News

%MINIFYHTML6379ae180a3493925f6adf15968f0a7d11% %MINIFYHTML6379ae180a3493925f6adf15968f0a7d12%

Almost a year of fighting near the capital of Libya has had a high cost in the economy.

Many companies have closed and young people have sought work abroad.

But some entrepreneurs say they are determined to seize the opportunities.

Mahmoud Abdelwahed from Al Jazeera reports from Tripoli.