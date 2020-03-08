Leicester's boss, Brendan Rodgers, welcomes Wilfred Ndidi & # 39; irrepressible & # 39; | Soccer news







Leicester's manager, Brendan Rodgers, admits that his team has lost to the "unstoppable,quot; Wilfred Ndidi and has welcomed the return of the defensive midfielder of the injury when the Foxs seek to seal a place in the Champions League.

Ndidi underwent knee surgery on January 9 after damaging his meniscus during training. Surprisingly, he returned only 13 days later as a substitute against West Ham before starting the second leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals at Aston Villa.

In retrospect, his return was probably too soon since the 23-year-old was absent for a month after complaining of pain after surgery and kept out of the image of the first team while properly rehabilitating his knee.

A second lap in Norwich, again from the bench, preceded its first start for more than a month against Birmingham in the FA Cup midweek.

In Ndidi's absence, Leicester could not win any of his four Premier League games, scoring only two goals, and Rodgers insists that the fall in form was not a coincidence.

"I am not surprised, no. We know we are a better team with him, there is no doubt," said the Fox chief, whose team receives Villa in Monday Night Football.

"We have some other really good players on our team that can come in and do a job, but when you don't have one of the best players in that position in the league, it will always be a foul."

"Some of the boys came in and made it fantastic, and we won games without Wilf, but in general, he is unstoppable and what he gives to the team and what allows others to do."

"It was great for him to have 60 minutes on Wednesday night and I hope he can keep fit now because it is very important to us."

Despite taking only 12 points from his last 12 Premier League games, Leicester is still on track to qualify for the Champions League for the second time in club history.

Leicester will go five points ahead of Chelsea in fourth place if they beat Aston Villa

Rodgers admits that the benefits of being in the competition would make it easier to deal with the loss of a key player like Ndidi in the future, as he can strengthen the team.

"Hopefully by the end of the season, that is the case," Rodgers said. "Every year you want to improve. There is no doubt that this is our goal.

"We are working virtually with a similar team, for the end of the season, for almost 18 months, so you should update it. You should keep looking to raise the bar, and that kind of plan is underway."

"I think the key now is to finish the job and give everything to get where we want at the end of the season, and then we can see that."

Jamie Vardy is expected to return to Leicester's team against Villa. The striker, who scored 17 Premier League goals this season, missed the last two games with a calf injury. However, the left back Ben Chilwell is a doubt with a problem in the hamstrings.