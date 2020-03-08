Lame Altior faces an uphill battle ahead of Cheltenham | Racing news

Nicky Henderson will do everything possible to take Altior to the Chase Queen Mother Betway Champion after revealing that the brilliant two-miler was lame Sunday morning.

Altior suffered his first defeat in his career by jumping at Ascot in November, but recovered on his return to his two favorite miles at Game Spirit in Newbury last month.

Everything had been fair for a long-awaited confrontation with Defi Du Seuil and Chacun Pour Soi in Cheltenham on Wednesday.

But Henderson told the Pennsylvania news agency: "Unfortunately, Altior was lame this morning, due to an old splint that has been inactive. He had never bothered him before and usually has an ugly head now."

"We are working far away and there are many things we can do, we have two days, but it is an uphill battle. We have the tape where it can go and it is very cold water, which helps these things a lot."

"We have to keep going. We are working far and we will be lucky or we will not."

He added: "Yesterday I was like a pound, you wouldn't have seen a more solid horse."