Kyrgyzstan: demonstrators of women's rights attacked by men | News

Kyrgyzstan police detained dozens of protesters, mostly women, at a demonstration to commemorate International Women's Day after masked men attacked them and broke their banners.

Dozens of women were placed in police vehicles in the center of the capital, Bishkek, where women's groups began demonstrating against gender violence on Sunday, according to a correspondent for the AFP news agency.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML71d1c3987b2f2661c9a0793663df9e8c11% %MINIFYHTML71d1c3987b2f2661c9a0793663df9e8c12%

The arrests of the women came after they were attacked by masked men, some of whom wore traditional Kyrgyz white felt hats. The attackers broke the protesters' posters, popped balloons with toy guns and threw eggs at the women before fleeing the scene.

Erlan Atantayev, deputy director of the Sverdlovsky police department where the women were taken, told AFP that the protesters had been arrested for their safety and because the police had not been warned about the demonstration.

"The clashes between the protesters and the men who wore the face masks began," Atantayev said. "We arrested (women) for violation of public order."

Atantayey told AFP that the police were carrying out "explanatory work,quot; with the protesters arrested. He added that some of the protesters could face fines for resisting the police.

Police also arrested three male assailants, but did not persecute those who fled, AFP reported.

Activists say women's rights are deteriorating amid a resurgence of right-wing ideology (Vladimir Pirogov / Reuters)

Journalist Nurjamal Djanibekova said one of the attackers broke his phone to prevent him from filming the attack.

Djanibekova said 70 people were detained at the Sverdlovsky police station.

This week, a court in Kyrgyzstan banned demonstrations in downtown Bishkek until July 1 in response to a request from the city administration.

But the city authorities then withdrew the request and the court lifted the ban.

Atantayev told AFP that he was not aware of the lifting of the ban, that the city administration had initially said it was necessary to preserve public order and counter the threat of the new coronavirus.

So far, Kyrgyzstan has not had confirmed cases of the virus that killed 3,500 people and infected more than 100,000 in 95 nations and territories.

A demonstration on March 8 of last year enraged conservative groups, which have grown in strength in recent years and complain that the demonstrations promote gay rights.

Activists say women's rights are deteriorating amid a resurgence of right-wing ideology.

Last December, an exhibition "Feminnale,quot; in The Kyrgyz National Museum of Art, which focused on women's economic freedom, generated a great violent reaction, which included threats of violence against all participants. The government chose to censor a series of works of art that were considered too provocative, hanging posters that said "censored,quot; instead.

The museum director was forced to resign after threats to her and her staff.