Kylie Jenner surprises Jacquie Aiche Jewelry, Jean Paul Gaultier and Ambra Maddalena

Kylie Jenner has looked stunning in her recent photos and some are receiving more attention than others. By sharing several photos of her with her 165 million followers on Instagram, Kylie wore Ambra Maddalena, Jean Paul Gaultier and Jacquie Aiche jewels in photos that have gone viral. For both photos, Kylie wore a long blonde wig with waves that fell over her shoulders and down her back until she reached her waist. Fans love the choice of hair color for the 22-year-old billionaire and the photos he shared have warm tones that give them a dreamy look.

In the first set of photos, Kylie posed with her hair in half as she dressed in the white Andy dress of Ambra Maddalena. The dress sells for approximately $ 310 and sold out quickly after Kylie shared the photos. Although Kylie has her arms covering her modesty, the dress is transparent and completely transparent. Many use it as a beach blanket or on a slip of a different color for contrast.

You can see several photos of Andy's dress, as used in a model on the beach below.

Here is Kylie with the dress and posing on it.

In the photo above, you will notice that Kylie is about accessories. He carried not one, but two side-padded cross bags of Coco Chanel and jewels in Jacquie Aiche layers that included the following pieces: 14-carat gold ring, diamonds and moonstone, Jacquie Aiche moonstone cage necklace and one gold of 14 carats, diamonds and moonstone necklace by Jacquie Aiche.

Kylie also wore a gold and Chanel crystal Turnlock bracelet and the Gold Star Struck seal ring from Missoma.

Kylie combined the look with Athens Lace Up with ivory heels from FEMME.

Kylie opted for Jacquie Aiche's jewelry for the second time when she shared photos of herself with Jean Paul Gaultier's skirt and butterfly strapless top. The appearance was impressive and highlighted Kylie's belly chain.

She opted for Jacquie Aiche's Leaf Shaker tourmaline belly chain. You can see that look below.

What do you think of the latest fashions of Kylie Jenner?

Do you like the look of Ambra Maddalena and Jean Paul Gaultier with jewels by Jacquie Aiche?



