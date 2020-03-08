Kylie Jenner is twinned with Khloe Kardashian, fans say

Is Kylie Jenner twinned with Khloe Kardashian? Fans are ringing saying yes! Khloe and Kylie have always had a close relationship, and although Khloe is 13 years older than her little sister and often looked after her when she was little, many believe that the two have a special bond that will never be broken. Khloe and Kylie were pregnant at the same time with Kylie's daughter, Stormi Webster, who was born in February and Khloe's daughter, True Thompson, who was born only a few months later, in April. Now that Kylie has changed her crow locks for a new honey blonde color, many say the two look almost identical.

Khloe and Kylie not only have an unwavering bond, but their children also have one. True Thompson and Stormi Webster are extremely close and the two are often seen playing together at Stormi's playhouse. As they continue to grow, it seems they may end up being more like sisters than cousins.

You can see a side-by-side comparison of Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian below.

You can watch a video with the daughters of Kylie and Khloe playing with Chicago West and Dream Kardashian at the Stormi Collection makeup party in the following video player.

Khloe and Kylie have many shared experiences that extend beyond the time of their pregnancies. Kylie's best friend, Jordyn Woods, got caught in the middle of Khloe Kardashian's relationship with Tristan Thompson and it was discovered that the two had been intimate in some way. It was never published exactly what happened between Tristan and Jordyn, but she admitted that there was a kiss.

Khloe not only went through the pain of ending her relationship with Tristan because of the scandal, but Kylie Jenner lost her best friend Jordyn. Both have advanced and Kylie has developed closer relationships with other girlfriends.

It has been more than a year since Khloé and Tristan separated, but some suggest that the two are secretly together again. Coincidentally, Kylie Jenner and her daddy Travis Scott have just announced that they will also be together again.

What you think? Is Kylie Jenner twinned with Khloe Kardashian?



