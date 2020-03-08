Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been back together for & # 39; about a month & # 39;

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

It is rumored that the founder of Kylie Cosmetics and his former rapper are officially a couple again after being seen spending time together several times since their separation from October 2019.

Kylie Jenner Y Travis Scott (II) According to reports, they are officially dating again, although none of them have confirmed their marital status. According to one source, the reality star and the rapper have been together "for about a month."

"The couple has always loved and respected each other, but they took a break last year because they both had a lot to do. They could not fully concentrate on what it took for the relationship to work," the source explains to ET Online why the couple took a break last year. "Kylie exploded in the world of makeup and was busy doing a billion dollar business and Travis was on tour and working on music."

Although they are still busy with their schedules, they have apparently found a better way to juggle their careers with their love life. "Although things have not slowed down much for the duo, they are better able to handle it," the source continues, "at the end of the day, the couple is happy to have their family together again."

Kylie and Travis have sparked rumors of reconciliation after they were seen together several times after their separation in October 2019. In late February, the beauty mogul fueled the speculation by posting a series of retroactive photos of them on Instagram Stories getting comfortable while sitting by the court during a basketball game. "It's a state of mind," he captioned the photos.

Days later, the half sister of Kim Kardashian He posted an Instagram Story video of her listening to Travis's song while sitting in her car. Filtered with a flower theme, the short clip featured 27-year-old "Give No Fxk", which featured Migos Y Young thug, playing in the background.

Despite his publications that raised his eyebrows, a source later told PEOPLE that "Kylie still doesn't label their relationship." The source added that "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star was in a" cool "place with the hit creator" Sicko Mode "and" it seems they aren't seeing other people. "