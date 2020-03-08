Kyle Freeland returns to release three strong innings for Rockies

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona. – Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland is doing a good job with his to-do list of spring training.

Are you comfortable with a new installment that no longer includes a flamenco pause? Check.

Develop your pitch count, perfect your change and order your curved ball? Verify, verify and verify.

“Today we mix the curve and the change very well; He had a lot of soft contact and sudden changes, ”Freeland said Sunday after throwing three innings against the Indians, allowing a run with two hits and two bases on balls. His only big mistake was leaving a quick ball on the plate, which Bobby Bradley crushed deep to the left for a solo home run in the second.

Freeland struck out four, scoring three strikeouts with his change and the other with a curved ball.

Freeland said he is 100% free of pain in the lower back that forced him to skip a start of the Cactus League and is on track to be ready for the regular season. He has a specific game plan for each of his spring outings and then he will try to put everything together before the Rockies rest camp.

One thing that manager Bud Black would like to see is a greater difference in speed between the fastball and the Freeland change.

"For now, we are seeing what we want," Black said. “Over time, we want to see it take off a little more. Some of those (changes) are 87-88 mph. In a perfect world, we would like to see it a little lower. "

Bard update. The unlikely return of reliever Daniel Bard returned to the track on Saturday when he threw a perfect sixth inning in the Rockies' 7-1 loss to the Dodgers. He struck out two, and his fastball hummed at 95-96 mph.

"It felt much, much better than that first time," Bard said Sunday.

The 34-year-old law was referring to his Rockies debut on Wednesday when he allowed six runs and four hits with two bases on balls in a third of an inning against Texas.

Bard has not pitched in the majors since he was with the Red Sox in 2013 and last appeared in the minors in 2017.

Power slider Veteran right-handed reliever Tyler Kinley, who threw a perfect ninth inning, continues to receive praise from Black.

"We like speed, and the intention is in every pitch," Black said. “I really like the slider. It is a real release. … has a good head on his shoulders. (He is) a clear thinker. There is much to like. "

Kinley has not allowed a run in six innings of the Cactus League.

Rockies 3, Indians 1

In Salt River Fields, Scottsdale, Arizona.

On the mound: Kyle Freeland deviated from his usual diet of fast balls and sliders and focused on throwing changes and curved balls. The results were solid: one run allowed more than three innings, with four strikeouts versus two bases per ball. He gave up a home run. … Five relievers left the Indians blank for six innings, with the right Carlos Estevez struck out the team in the eighth inning.

On the plate: Raimel Tapia, in the designated hitter role, started a two-run homer to the center in the second inning. It was his second homer of spring. … Colorado only had six hits in total.

It is worth noting: The Rockies are free on Monday, but rotation contenders Antonio Senzatela and Jeff Hoffman are scheduled to pitch against minor league players in a back field.

Reds (6-7-1) in Rockies (8-7-1), 2:10 p.m. MDT on Tuesday, Salt River Fields

Red pitchers: RHP Tyler Mahle, RHP Sal Romano, RHP Joel Kuhnel, RHP R.J. Alaniz, RHP Nate Jones, LHP Josh Smith, LHP Nick Lodolo

Rockies pitchers: RHP Chi Chi González, RHP Peter Lambert, RHP Daniel Bard, RHP Scott Oberg, RHP Tyler Kinley

– Patrick Saunders, Up News Info