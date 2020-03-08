Kyle Freeland returns to release three strong innings for Rockies

Matilda Coleman
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona. – Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland is doing a good job with his to-do list of spring training.

Are you comfortable with a new installment that no longer includes a flamenco pause? Check.

Develop your pitch count, perfect your change and order your curved ball? Verify, verify and verify.

“Today we mix the curve and the change very well; He had a lot of soft contact and sudden changes, ”Freeland said Sunday after throwing three innings against the Indians, allowing a run with two hits and two bases on balls. His only big mistake was leaving a quick ball on the plate, which Bobby Bradley crushed deep to the left for a solo home run in the second.

Freeland struck out four, scoring three strikeouts with his change and the other with a curved ball.

Freeland said he is 100% free of pain in the lower back that forced him to skip a start of the Cactus League and is on track to be ready for the regular season. He has a specific game plan for each of his spring outings and then he will try to put everything together before the Rockies rest camp.

One thing that manager Bud Black would like to see is a greater difference in speed between the fastball and the Freeland change.

"For now, we are seeing what we want," Black said. “Over time, we want to see it take off a little more. Some of those (changes) are 87-88 mph. In a perfect world, we would like to see it a little lower. "

Bard update. The unlikely return of reliever Daniel Bard returned to the track on Saturday when he threw a perfect sixth inning in the Rockies' 7-1 loss to the Dodgers. He struck out two, and his fastball hummed at 95-96 mph.

"It felt much, much better than that first time," Bard said Sunday.

The 34-year-old law was referring to his Rockies debut on Wednesday when he allowed six runs and four hits with two bases on balls in a third of an inning against Texas.

