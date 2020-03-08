KUWK: According to reports, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott get back together and live under the same roof!

%MINIFYHTMLbe7542bdb757574917bcfc15dd14e2c111% %MINIFYHTMLbe7542bdb757574917bcfc15dd14e2c112%

According to some new reports, Kylie Jenner and her baby daddy, rapper Travis Scott are back together! As fans know, the two took a break from their relationship last year, but it seems they are now ready to try again!

TMZ was the first media to report today that makeup mogul and rapper, who share their 2-year-old daughter Stormi, have gathered.

Their informants explained through the news media that although they are romantically together, they still have to put a proper label on what they have at the moment.

Either way, they apparently share the same roof and are exclusive, neither of them sees other people while they discover their relationship.

A source tells HollywoodLife that ‘Kylie feels more comfortable to be romantic with Travis without any additional luggage and since they have decided to spend more time together. Travis agrees because he loves her and she loves him and that is what is working and they don't want to add anything else to define everything because it only adds headaches that they don't want or need. "

They went on to say that Kylie and Travis have been romantic, they will continue to be romantic, but if someone wants to say that they are something else or not, they will have that answer near their vests because it is no one's business what they do in their private time together.

Despite their relatively short separation, the parents have still spent a lot of time together, so it is not surprising that they decided to rekindle their romance so quickly.

It also seems that Travis really wanted them to be together again, since a source previously shared with HollywoodLife that he hated when people described their relationship as simply "friends."

Apparently, "he wants much more, and feels that it is much more, regardless of where the head (of Kylie) is."



