Khloe Kardashian is accused of cultural appropriation for this sensual mirror photo, days after Ray J and Brandy defended the concept

Khloe Kardashian is warming up again by cultural appropriation. A few hours ago, the reality show star turned to social networks to share a series of photos and videos where she happily flaunts a new sexy hairstyle.

Khloe, who is famous for often changing her hairstyle and color, now sways with fun and light pink braids. In the photos, the mother of one wears a white Nike sports bra with shorts and a pair of sneakers.

When a non-colored person wears braided braids, it is often associated with controversy because the style is linked to Egyptian, Native American and black cultures.

While there were many hard comments about her desire to be black, there were multiple sweet messages like:

A fan declared: "You are a great inspiration to many, but more to me, thanks for not changing your real person, the exterior is impeccable."

Another person said: "My God, your hair is perfect, I love you." This sponsor shared: "Ok, stay so beautiful ❤️ I love you my khloemoney 😩😩".

Meanwhile, Tristan Thompson is working hard to show Khloe how much he loves her and misses her.

A family friend said: "Tristan's compliments on Instagram are just what the world sees. In real life, he becomes even stronger. He sends her flowers all the time. His house is full of flowers, and many They are from Tristan. He sends her sweet text messages and never stops telling him that he wants her back. Khloe enjoys the attention, but still mistrusts him in that regard. She trusts him as a father to True, but, as for getting back together at this point, he wants to keep things as they are. "

The source added: “Tristan wants Khloe to return, and will continue to flirt with Khloe in real life and also online constantly. He is really looking forward to being close to her much more from next month when his NBA season ends. "

The friend concluded with: “He will really try to be with True quite frequently this summer, which means he will also be with Khloe. He feels that it will be a total gain for everyone, and his hopes are to officially recover Khloe and then worry about signing up for a new team in July. "

Ray J and his sister, Brandy, have said that this is more a "compliment,quot; than a "cultural appropriation."



