Khabib Nurmagomedov goes out to complete the UFC lightweight legacy against Tony Ferguson | MMA news

Khabib Nurmagomedov is ready to complete his light UFC legacy when he confronts Tony Ferguson next month.

Six weeks before their confrontation on April 18, Nurmagomedov and Ferguson met at a press conference in Las Vegas in which Khabib kicked Ferguson's belt off stage to fan the fire between the couple.







0:35



There was a tense confrontation between Khabib and Ferguson before their UFC showdown next month.



Nurmagomedov, the undefeated lightweight champion who beat Conor McGregor, said he "loves a challenge."

"These guys are some of the best in the world and when I see my legacy in a later division, I say, I have to fight this Tony Ferguson," he said. "If I want to become the best lightweight in history, then I have to beat this guy. That's why I took this fight."

















0:22



Ferguson sent an open invitation to fellow fighters and told the public to send him an email!

