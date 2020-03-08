Kenya Moore talks to her fans about strength: see her message here

Kenya Moore shared a message on her social media account about the fortress, and fans appreciated her words of motivation. You can also read what she said about the matter below:

‘You are stronger than you will ever know. By sending all people through personal struggles, love and light ❤️ ’Kenya subtitled its publication.

A fan told him: ‘It's amazing how God will send you a message through another person, literally, minutes before going through hell. This was really a message for me right now. "

Someone else said: "The tongues will move, but only Almighty God has the last word in all things," and one follower published this: "And treat others the way you would like to be treated."

A follower also thanked Kenya for these words: "Thank you very much for this message that God bless #StayPrayedUp."

Another fan said: ‘I need this. I've been struggling with "mom's shame,quot; lately, and I just need love now, girl. "

Someone else posted this: "Thank you, Kenya, and we send you love and light."

A follower said: "That's why it's important to always be kind … you never know when your misfortune can come."

One person said: ‘You always spread so much positive energy. I needed to hear this. Thanks for sharing. #teamkenya "and another sponsor published:" Thank you my @thekenyamoore, that is why I adore you ❤️ I have always done it and I will always be a team turn, we are behind you and you are a Queen ".

Earlier, Kenya excited its fans when it flaunted four different RHOA looks on their social media account and asked their fans to choose their favorite.

He received many compliments and people told him that all the looks he shared were incredible.

Recently, someone received advice for Kenya, again, related to Marc: "Do some research on narcissistic husbands and narcissistic abuse."



