Kenya Moore flaunts four amazing looks and asks fans to choose their favorite: check them out here

Kenya Moore shared some beautiful looks on her social media account and also asked her fans to choose her favorite. Check them out below.

Someone said: "I really like them all except 3 – the ponytail is very pretty." Another follower posted this: "Everything!" This beauty is international! keep killing! and baby, please press and hold 😂

One of Kenya's fans wrote: ‘The most beautiful housewives, period. Natural always wins "it must be horrible that some girls spent thousands to try to be pretty but they never will be."

A fan told Kenya: ‘I hope you're ready to read Moose and Marlo, they think they have your ticket! Bring receipts and invoices to the meeting! 😩 ’

Someone else said: ‘I liked them all. Like Miss USA, you always elegantly composed even in the most horrible scenes of RHOA. Being a celebrity … and seeing most of the hairstyles, I liked them all, "and another follower posted this:" You look good, I'm all, but I think 1 is especially pretty. "

A fan wrote: "Everyone is amazing, but number 4 is simply killer."

Another commenter posted this: "Girl, all your styles are gone with the fabulous wind!"

Someone else said: ‘You wear ALL very well … so I have to choose them all! You are so beautiful no matter what hairstyle you have 🙂 "and another commentator wrote:" You are impressive in all the photos ", However, top right and both bottoms!"

In other news, some fans are really worried about Kenya and its relationship with Marc Daly.

Just the other day, someone had advice for Kenya, again, related to Marc: "Do some research on narcissistic husbands and narcissistic abuse."

More followers told Kenya the same thing and said they would definitely be better off without Marc. People are really convinced that she can do better.



