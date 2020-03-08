Kenya Moore details his failed marriage with Marc Daly, accuses him of cheating

Bravo

"My instinct says that it is doing something else because I look around and see these text messages," Kenya reveals to co-stars Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey during an intimate talk.

Up News Info – The Sunday March 8 episode of "The true housewives of Atlanta" Mountain range Kenya Moore giving an idea of ​​his failed marriage with Marc Daly. During an intimate conversation with co-stars Kandi Burruss and Chyntia Bailey, Kenya revealed more details about the night after the charity event, where Marc could be seen losing his temper in Kenya and the "RHOA" team.

Kenya revealed that he received advice from his manager the next day after the event that Marc planned to launch an announcement about his separation. Not wanting to be snubbed, Kenya then issued its own statement about their divorce. "He forced my hand with that," he said.

"Everything happened so fast. We went to the event, and he seemed very irritated the whole time we were there, and he didn't love," Kenya continued to share. "He wasn't being nice to me. He was saying little things in a low voice, and it seemed like everything he was doing was like a problem."

Kenya also added that Marc became "livid" once they got on an Uber to go home. While she said Marc was never physical with her, Kenya told Kandi and Cynthia that her separated husband is not faithful to her.

"My instinct says that he is doing something else because I look around and see these text messages. One of the women begged him to maintain sex even though he was married," he said. "That woman, he still communicates with her, after I told her this was inappropriate. I think I missed a lot of red flags [with Marc]."

Kenya and Marc had talked about divorcing several times, she said. However, they never went to take action because Marc always apologized and promised that he would never do it again.