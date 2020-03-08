Kendall Jenner is an elegant cowgirl in I Am Gia

Kendall Jenner is a supermodel and what she uses attracts attention and opinions. The 24-year-old beauty is going viral for a cowgirl outfit she used for a western-themed party in Santa Monica, California. Celebrity stylist Marni Senofonte of Marni x Marni created the look she saw a mixture of textures, patterns and colors to create a cowboy style that was elegant and modern. The color palette was beautiful in Kendall and she wore the KiKi short top and I Am Gia pants in purple zebra. Kiki currently has the top and pants on sale for approximately $ 30 and $ 60 each.

The Kiki short top features an o-ring detail on the trimmed bust for an elegant and detailed appearance. Purple is a great color for Kendall with its black tufts, light skin and dark eyes.

%MINIFYHTML1b06e3ca7470c90f13c7ea400feafa4811% %MINIFYHTML1b06e3ca7470c90f13c7ea400feafa4812%

Every cowgirl needs a hat and Kendall did not disappoint. She chose the Clyde Cow Angora Cowboy Hat that sells for around $ 400. The classic black and white cow pattern combined with the purple zebra stripes gave Kendall a somewhat extravagant look while still being elegant.

Stylist Sabrina Porsche shared several photos of Kendall in the outfit, including a photo of Kendall and Kylie Jenner at the party. You can see those photos below.

Kendall chose a pair of Boot Star high heeled cowboy boots to complete her look. The shoes were a classic nut caramel color. Marni x Marni has an incredible understanding of color palettes and is known for creating looks that some might think would not work together, but she creates fantastic looks using unique and individual pieces.

For Kendall's handbag, feathers were selected and she carried Jimmy Choo's two-tone Callie feather bag. The bag sells for approximately $ 1900 and is made of suede, covered with blush feathers. The bag has a silver chain and is handmade in Italy.

The color of the bag was the perfect complement to the colors of Kendall's purple zebra print outfit.

What do you think about Kendall Jenner's elegant cowboy look? Do you like the set and the use of different patterns and textures?

Ad

Do you think it was a fun but elegant look for the party?



Post views:

7 7