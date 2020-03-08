Kelly Ripa and others honored by partners on International Women's Day

Celebrities went to Instagram on Sunday, International Women's Day, to honor their wives, daughters and other women in their lives.

Kelly Ripahusband Mark Conseulos posted on his Instagram page a picture of the LIVE with Kelly and Ryan co-host and his 18-year-old daughter Lola Consuelosas well as a picture of his mother Camilla Consuelos, sister Adriana Consuelos and other women family members.

%MINIFYHTMLc9060f40abcece14e5d2686569dc7e4a13% %MINIFYHTMLc9060f40abcece14e5d2686569dc7e4a14%

"Honored and blessed to have these women in our lives. Happy #internationalwomensday," the Riverdale The actor wrote.

%MINIFYHTMLc9060f40abcece14e5d2686569dc7e4a15% %MINIFYHTMLc9060f40abcece14e5d2686569dc7e4a16%

Hilary Duffhusband Matthew Koma posted a picture of the Lizzie McGuire Y Younger actress and other women in her family, including her 1 year old daughter Banks.

"Four generations of powers that spin our world," he wrote. "Happy International Women's Day, although these ladies should be celebrated every day. Humiliated and very grateful to be surrounded by such strong, intelligent and brave spirits … Spoiled to see our little girl find her own … (emoji de pink heart) ) "

David Beckham He shared a photo of his wife on his Instagram page Victoria Beckham kissing his 8 year old daughter Harper beckham, the youngest of his four children, and a picture of him hugging his mother, Sandra Beckham.

"I am very lucky to be surrounded by incredible and strong women while celebrating International Women's Day # IWD2020 #InternationalWomensDay @victoriabeckham @ sandra_beckham49 #HarperSeven ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️," wrote David.