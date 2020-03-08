Kelly Ripa and others honored by partners on International Women's Day

Celebrities went to Instagram on Sunday, International Women's Day, to honor their wives, daughters and other women in their lives.
Hilary Duffhusband Matthew Koma posted a picture of the Lizzie McGuire Y Younger actress and other women in her family, including her 1 year old daughter Banks.
"Four generations of powers that spin our world," he wrote. "Happy International Women's Day, although these ladies should be celebrated every day. Humiliated and very grateful to be surrounded by such strong, intelligent and brave spirits … Spoiled to see our little girl find her own … (emoji de pink heart) ) "
See the tributes of International Celebrity Women's Day:
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duffhusband Matthew Koma honored his wife and other female members of his family, including his 1-year-old daughter Banks.
Dwayne johnson
Dwayne johnson He shared a video of him chatting with a 1 and 2 year old boy Tiana, one of his three daughters.
"The world will come one day from you too, my little and strong love," he wrote. "And I can't promise you that I will love you for the rest of your life, but you have my word that I will love you and protect you for the rest of mine. #Internationalwomensday #fatherdaughter #tiaj,quot;
Nicole "Snooki,quot; Polizzi
Snooki published a picture of her with two of her three children, daughter Giovanna5 e son Angelo, 9 months.
"Where there is a woman, there is magic #happyinternationalwomensday," he wrote.
Julianne Hough
Julianne Hough he paid tribute to his mother, Marriann Hough, and sisters Sharee, Marabeth Y Katherine Hough.
"Happy # International Women's Day for ALL beautiful, hardworking, kind, inspiring, selfless, intelligent, motivated and magical WOMEN in my life! Every day is International Women's Day with these rude girls," he wrote On Instagram.
Luann de Lesseps
The true housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps shared a picture of her with her 25 year old daughter Victory and his mother
"Happy International Women's Day!" she wrote. "This is for all # incredible women and women in my life. # Inspiration # 3generations # grateful,quot;
Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams& # 39; husband Alexis Ohanian He shared on his Instagram page a picture of him and the 2-year-old daughter of the tennis star, Olympia.
"Celebrating my little mango @olympiaohanian today and every day," he wrote. "And working hard with her mother to make the world she inherits more fair, just and equal to her, all the ladies like her. #Internationalwomensday."
