Katy Perry used Alexis Mabille in what may be the best pregnancy revelation of all time

%MINIFYHTML863ad2c818a7bd2ce43eee7de70c66a911% %MINIFYHTML863ad2c818a7bd2ce43eee7de70c66a912%

Katy Perry was beautiful in her new video "Never Worn White,quot;, but more than her song, it was the fact that the video served as what can happen to history as the best pregnancy revelation of all time. The 13-time Grammy nominee did not officially say, "I am pregnant,quot; or followed others and leaked it on social media. Instead, he played some iconic moments (like paying tribute to Beyonce's revelation) and finished his video with a look at his pregnant belly. Katy Perry's belly went viral and people got scared. Even so, some were not sure if they should believe that Katy was revealing her pregnancy and many thought she could have used some type of prosthesis to appear pregnant. He later went to his Instagram stories and made it clear to those who were skeptical that, in fact, he was pregnant.

Katy wore a white Alexis Mabille dress and looked like a bright bride. You can watch a video of Katy Perry with the white satin dress below.

%MINIFYHTML863ad2c818a7bd2ce43eee7de70c66a913% %MINIFYHTML863ad2c818a7bd2ce43eee7de70c66a914%

Jamie Mizrahi (Sweet Baby Jamie) designed Katy for the video and shared additional photos of the session, including some behind-the-scenes shots.

%MINIFYHTML863ad2c818a7bd2ce43eee7de70c66a915% %MINIFYHTML863ad2c818a7bd2ce43eee7de70c66a916%

In the photo below, Katy's face is hidden from view, but you can see her long hair and the white dress she was wearing. Also carefully hidden from view in the picture is Katy's most seen baby bump.

Jamie also shared a photo of Katy with the white organza dress in a dreamy scene of pink walls with a large circular window with a sunset view. It is clear that Katy's video and song is more than an opportunity to reveal an epic pregnancy, but a declaration of her love for Orlando Bloom. Katy has not yet announced her due date, but it is believed she will have the baby this summer and is in her second trimester.

You can see the photo that Katy Perry's stylist shared below.

What do you think of Katy Perry's Alexis Mabille dress she used in the "Never Worn White,quot; video?

Ad

Congratulations to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom for the next arrival of your baby.



Post views:

3