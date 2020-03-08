Katy Perry reveals she wants a girl

Katy Perry is preparing not only to marry, but also to have her first child with him pirates of the Caribbean alum, Orlando Bloom. Entertainment Tonight resumed Katy Perry's performance in Australia recently in which the star was waiting loudly for a girl to have.

The judge of American Idol, who recently postponed his wedding with Orlando because he didn't get the place they wanted, told the crowd during Sunday's event that he was really craving a girl.

Bloom fans know he already has a son named Flynn with Victoria's Secret model, Miranda Kerr. Kerr is Bloom's ex-wife.

During the interpretation of his song, "Wide Awake," the reality television judge said he really hoped it was a girl, to which the crowd responded with loud shouts and cheers. To Perry's credit, she used her belly as an excellent way to promote her career. On Wednesday, Perry announced her pregnancy in the music video "Never Born White."

Katy finished the video with a picture of her holding her pregnant stomach. Probably, while responding to fan reaction, in an Instagram Live session, the star confirmed that she was pregnant and also revealed that she should be born for the baby in the summer months.

Later, during an interview with Mikey Piff on SiriusXM, the star revealed that it was the perfect time for her to have a child. The singer shared that "it was not an accident,quot;. The star went on to say that she was tremendously grateful for all the things she could experience and achieve, in addition to having a baby.

Katy said she and Orlando are eager to have a child. As noted earlier, Katy and Orlando provoked rumors on social media when they announced that they would move their wedding to a different date because they couldn't get the place they wanted.

Initially, the couple did not reveal the reason for the cancellation of the event, so online fans were worried that their romance was fading.



