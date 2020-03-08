Katy Perry, pregnant, shows Baby Bump in pink and waits for a girl

It is Katy Perry dropping clues about her sex and Orlando Bloomthe baby? Or simply pay tribute to members of their gender on International Women's Day?

The 35-year-old singer dressed in pink while performing Sunday at the 2020 Cricket T20 Women's World Cup final in Melbourne, Australia. It was her first performance since she revealed last week through her new music video "Never Worn White,quot; that she is pregnant. This summer she will give birth to her first child, who will be the second of her 43-year-old fiance, who shares a son with his ex-wife. Miranda Kerr.

While on stage at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Perry told the crowd: "I hope it's a girl," drawing cheers, as seen in a video posted by the Daily mail. You are in the second trimester of your pregnancy and could have discovered your baby's sex at nine weeks by a blood test.

Perry wore three different sets focused on women: a pink sleeveless romper with sequins with a floral design and a pink cape, as well as a pink and purple silk long sleeve skater dress, with a female Venus symbol pattern and a mini Purple dressed with the same symbols in bright pink, combined with pink platform boots over the knee.