Katy Perry points out the positive aspects behind & # 39; Friction & # 39; in the relationship of Orlando Bloom

Waiting for the first child along with his promised actor, the singer of & # 39; Never Worn White & # 39; opens during an appearance on the program & # 39; On Air With & # 39; About their disagreements.

Katy Perry has talked about the underlying "friction" between her and her fiancé Orlando Bloom – Only a few days after announcing that the couple expects their first child together.

The 35-year-old singer announced the happy news of the pregnancy in her music video "Never Worn White," which she released on Wednesday night (March 4).

At the end of the video, the camera moved away and showed Katy cradling her growing bulge.

However, during an appearance on "On Air With Ryan Seacrest"Show, Katy opened up to her disagreements with her boyfriend, but insisted that she sees her differences as positive, because she thinks it makes her a better person."

"I have consciously or unconsciously chosen a partner who makes sure to continue evolving towards the best version of myself," he said. "There is a lot of friction between me and my partner, but that friction generates something beautiful, it can generate a lot of light."

Katy added: "It's just one of those relationships. I don't know of anyone else who is listening to what kind of relationships they have had, and I've had many, but it's as if we had basically reached the limit and come back up every time."

Meanwhile, Katy and Orlando, reportedly, have postponed the date of their wedding, it is said that it was originally scheduled for June, after deciding that it is the wrong time to visit Japan, let alone organize their nuptials there, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, which originated in Asia.

There have been more than 106,000 cases of coronaviruses, with more than 3,600 deaths worldwide.