Katy Perry "more in love,quot; with fiance Orlando Bloom now that they wait – Here's why!

Katy Perry is excited to be a mother for the first time, especially because Orlando Bloom is her baby daddy! Apparently, her promised actor is amazing with her every step of the way and seems to be super happy to welcome her second addition to the family!

In other words, an internal report claims to know that since she became pregnant, the singer has only fallen in love even more with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

%MINIFYHTML67d565dfd2bb2a4cce08dad76810612a11% %MINIFYHTML67d565dfd2bb2a4cce08dad76810612a12%

The reason for this is that he is really "present,quot; and she can't help loving how involved she is.

The source tells HollywoodLife that he is doing all the little things that go a long way, such as rubbing his back and feet, getting everything he needs so he feels comfortable and he is also there when he gets emotional. He is actually making him fall in love with him more. It has been a great pregnancy for Katy because Orlando is very present at all times. "

This will be Katy's first time as a mother, but as fans know, Orlando is already the proud father of a 9-year-old boy with his ex-wife, supermodel Miranda Kerr.

About this, the same source tells the media that ‘Orlando always thought he would find love again after Miranda, but he never thought he would have another child, especially nine years after Flynn. Once he met Katy and fell in love with her and how she saw how wonderful she is with Flynn and how she became friends with Miranda, it was really obvious that they were going to try to have their own children. And now that it's happening, it's amazing and Orlando assures Katy that everything will go incredibly well. "

Indeed, Flynn has been seen in American Idol, behind the scenes, a couple of times since he became one of the judges.

Ad

In addition, they really seem to have a very close bond and the 9-year-old boy, without a doubt, is also super happy to meet his little sister or brother.



Post views:

0 0