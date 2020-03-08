Katy Perry flaunts Baby Bump in her first live performance since she announced her pregnancy

Instagram

Upon taking the stage at the ICC Women's T20 2020 World Cup in Melbourne Cricket Ground, the singer of & # 39; Never Worn White & # 39; He tells the audience that a girl is waiting.

Katy Perry She has performed her first show since she told the world she is pregnant.

The singer of "Roar" confirmed the news of the baby last week (ends March 6) by showing her belly at the end of her last video, "Never Worn White".

The baby's belly was exhibited again when Katy attended a media event for the T20 2020 Women's World Cup ICC at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia on Saturday, and introduced herself as a future mom in the big game between Australia and India on Sunday.

Katy wore two costumes for the concert, and both showed the fact that she is waiting for her first child with her fiancé. Orlando Bloom.

Before the show, the singer told fans that she had sprained her wrist but did not go into details, while during the presentation, she said: "I hope it's a girl," pointing to her belly.

Meanwhile, Perry and Bloom, who is already the father of Flynn, nine, have postponed their nuptials until 2021 due to fears of coronavirus in Japan, where they expected to marry.