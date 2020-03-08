Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about the label of a stepmother

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an actress, known for her sincerity. Again and again, situations may arise in which people disagree with what they have to say. But this does not prevent him from being honest.

During an interview with an important news portal, the actress was asked what she had to say about the label of being a diva. The actress responded by saying: “I have always fought against this image of being a diva. I don't know where it started … I think it started with Poo and ended up there alone. This is how people always imagine me … Now people understand that life is not like that, it is not always a bed of roses. Initially it bothered me, but now the diva label does not affect me. People even now call me stepmother. So I have no idea, because that is not the case. I don't look at my life that way … I think nobody should do it either.

Bebo is a true boss. Agreed?