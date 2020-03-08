Kareena Kapoor Khan appears for the screening of Karisma Kapoor's web program

Karisma Kapoor is one of the most popular stars of Indian cinema. Thanks to her films like Dil Toh Pagal Hai and Raja Hindustani, the actress has earned a special place in the hearts of her fans. Now, the actress is ready to return to the camera after eight years with a web series. Mentality titled, this new program is based on the problem that mothers face in their daily lives. Last night, producer Ekta Kapoor organized a special screening for it, which was graced by several popular faces.

Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Babita Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Sanjay Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Amrita Arora, Shamita Shetty and Dino Morea were present at the screening.