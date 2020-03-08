Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia nail their airport look

Thanks to social networks, Bollywood fans stay up to date on what their favorite stars are doing. Whether it is an observation at the airport or an informal outing in the city, fans keep abreast of the stars and their fashion outings. The popularity of the airport's appearance is unprecedented. Today, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia were captured by our cameras at Mumbai airport.

The beautiful Tamannaah looked radiant while opting for a classic look consisting of a white shirt and jeans. Karan Johar did justice to his reputation as a fashionista, as he was seen wearing a black patterned trench coat. Sidharth Malhotra was seen wearing a black sweatshirt with some graphics on his sleeves.