Kandi Burruss wishes her fans a happy international women's day

Kandi Burruss made sure to post a motivating message for all his fans and followers. Check out his post he shared on his social media account below.

‘Happy #InternationalWomensDay ❤️’ Kandi captioned her post.

A fan exclaimed: ‘I love this! Happy International Women's Day, Kandi! It always inspires us to be heads! "And someone else posted this:" Happy International Women's Day! "

Another commenter published this: "Thank you for the inspiring words Happy Queen of Sunday,quot; and another sponsor wrote: "Absolutely wonderful, a very beautiful vision."

Someone else posted this: "Thank you, Queen, Happy International Women's Day."

A fan said: "You are definitely the woman who helped me when I feel bad about something. I watch your videos and listen to your Kandi album … I love you Kandi."

Another Instagram installer told Kandi: "You are one of those women! That inspiration in many ways❤️" and someone else wrote: "Thank you, we are blessed to be a blessing to each other."

Another sponsor told Kandi this: "Unfortunately, my mother is never an aunt or cousin, but the same goes for me: every woman who has shown compassion, affection and support!"

A fan posted this: ‘For Ms. Kandi, you are a Beast, you keep the light path for all women of color. You are a hardworking woman, I was very impressed by your work ethic and your great dedication. Just keep giving them year after year. Love and peace always. "

In other news, Kandi returned from a brief vacation she had with a part of her family. She was in Jamaica with her husband Todd Tucker and their children Ace Wells Tucker and Blaze Tucker.

His older daughters, Riley and Kaela, were probably not on the family trip because they didn't appear in any of the photos.



