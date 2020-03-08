Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were criticized for using a stroller with their son Silas, almost five years old

How old is too old to use a stroller? That is the question in the minds of many people after the photos of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel taking their son Silas for a walk with him kicked in a stroller. Silas will turn five on April 11, 2020, and some say he is simply too old to be pushed in a stroller. Others defend New Yorkers who say the city is large and busy: it is safer for them to use the stroller with Silas regardless of their age. Still, some parents say that at Silas 'age, he should be able to take his parents' hands, listen to the instructions and walk with them, no matter where they go.

The photos of Justin and Jessica pushing Silas in the stroller spread through the media as people analyzed the couple's marriage status. Many feared that Jessica and Justin were going to divorce, but Jessica's new photos celebrating her birthday with Justin while wearing her wedding ring have placated those rumors.

Now that it seems that the couple's marriage has returned to normal, the new topic of discussion surrounding the couple who has been married for eight years is whether or not they should use a stroller with Silas.

You can see a photo slideshow with Justin and Jessica pushing Silas, four, in a stroller below.

It is clear that Justin and Jessica use the stroller, take Silas and also let him walk sometimes. Some feel that carrying and pushing Silas too much will make him less independent. Others say it's nobody's business if Justin and Jessica take Silas wherever they go or if they keep him in a stroller until he's 10 years old!

You can see additional photos of Justin, Jessica, Silas and the stroller below!

In the photo below, it seems that when Silas walks alone, it can be a bit difficult for his parents. Jessica's face looks a bit stressed and Silas seems to be trying to keep up with his 5 & # 39; 7 ″ mother.

Silas seems to be walking well alone with his father, Justin Timberlake.

What do you think of the controversy? Do you think it is important if Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake use a stroller with Silas, who is only a few weeks old to turn five?

Do you think it will hurt your independence to be transported and pushed in a stroller?



