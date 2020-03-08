Justin Bieber wants wife Hailey Baldwin to join him on the tour and is super excited!

%MINIFYHTMLc3d34c815af7902fd5316c939640b7c311% %MINIFYHTMLc3d34c815af7902fd5316c939640b7c312%

Justin Bieber is preparing to go on tour and, although he has already done so many times, this is special! The reason is not that he has returned after a fairly long pause, but that it is his first tour as a married man!

According to reports, the singer is super excited to hit the road again and, apparently, he really wants his wife, model Hailey Baldwin, to join him too!

Nothing would improve the experience of having his wife with him!

As fans know, the "Changes,quot; tour is the first in no less than 3 years!

One inside tells HollywoodLife that they are planning for Hailey to come.

‘Justin is in full tour preparation mode and very excited. This will be Justin's first tour as a married man and that is making a difference because Hailey gives him support and stability. He is confident that with Hailey by his side, this will be his best tour. He is getting into this with a really strong mind and a healthy mindset and she is a big part of that, "they shared through the media.

Since most of the songs on her new album are about her, it is not surprising that just married Justin wants his wife to join him along the way. It would definitely improve the experience a lot!

"Although he knows that it will cost him a lot to be on tour, he feels mentally and physically prepared and cannot wait to go out and see all his fans again," said the source close to the couple.

But what about Hailey? Are you ready to press pause on your own projects to come with your husband on tour?

According to the source, ‘Justin wants Hailey with him for the tour and she wants to be there. She will continue working, if she has a job she wants to do, she will. But otherwise, they will be together. "



