Jrue Holiday of Pelicans with 37 Beat Wolves points 120-107 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Jrue Holiday has just lost his second triple-double against Minnesota in less than a week, adding 37 points this season and adding nine rebounds and eight assists for the New Orleans Pelicans in a 120-107 victory over the Timberwolves on Sunday.

Zion Williamson scored 23 points in 9 of 15 shots, Lonzo Ball had 18 points and eight assists, and Brandon Ingram threw 15 points and 12 rebounds to help the Pelicans begin a four-game journey with victory.

%MINIFYHTML6ad2bb7ff6c9af6c8eb3342a1697dcf211% %MINIFYHTML6ad2bb7ff6c9af6c8eb3342a1697dcf212%

Malik Beasley had 21 points and nine rebounds, and D & # 39; Angelo Russell scored 19 points for the Timberwolves. They obtained 42 points from their reservations.

Still hosting an outside shot to the playoffs, the Pelicans went to Portland for tenth place in the Western Conference and placed four Memphis games in eighth place with Sacramento in ninth place. The Pelicans improved to 11-7 in their last 20 games and have won 15 of their last 18 games against opponents with lost records.

Even the defense has enjoyed a rebound after Williamson's debut after the super-sized and super-skilled rookie lost more than half of the season recovering from knee surgery. New Orleans kept the Timberwolves 22 points lower than in their 139-134 loss at home five days ago. Holiday had 27 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in that game. This was his fourth 30-point performance of the season. In three clashes with the Wolves this season, he is averaging more than 27 points.

Williamson's first appearance in Minnesota and the morning start time contributing to a considerable crowd, the two teams with the highest NBA score in the span of more than four weeks from the exchange deadline on February 6 did not disappoint for the action.

It took Williamson 16 seconds to assert himself, leading bullish to the lane with little impediment in the first possession and throwing a blow with both hands. The 19-year-old and the first general pick in the draft had four mates in the first 7 and a half minutes of the game, including two perfect Ball passes that came during a 21-4 run by the Pelicans covering just over four minutes Ball's first alley traveled almost three quarters of the court.

After reviewing the list a month ago to bring Russell and accelerate his reconstruction around his 3-point analytical offensive, the Wolves have played with remarkable energy despite the absence of the star center Karl-Anthony Towns, in 11 games and with a fracture in the left wrist, and its flagrant deficiencies in defense.

The Wolves recovered with a 17-3 run, crowned by a Jarrett Culver dump that led them to 36-33. Only half a minute later, Jake Layman's big blow on Derrick Favors put the players on the bench next to them with joy. The Wolves were tied in the middle of the second quarter, but were never able to get ahead and stayed behind for up to 20 points after halftime when E’Twaun Moore sank a triple corner for a 98-78 lead.

The arrival of Williamson has been a great boost for the whole team, much less for the league, but the player who has benefited the most has been Ball. The third-year shipowner, who was part of the Lakers package in the deal that sent Anthony Davis to Los Angeles, sent 34 percent of his assists to Williamson. The next closest teammate is Ingram in, entering the game, 15 percent.