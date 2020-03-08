John Krasinki will present the March 28 episode of SNL

First reported by UPI and Deadline, John Krasinki, The office Y A Peaceful place alum, will host the episode on March 28 of Saturday night live. Dua Lipa will be presented as a musical guest.

On his Twitter account, Lipa wrote: "I can't wait!" In uppercase.

As John's fans know, he is best known for his interpretation of Jim in The office, his film in which he starred, A peaceful place, and also more recently Jack ryan The star will also appear in the sequel to the first, A quiet place 2, that he also directed.

According to Deadline, this will be the first time Mr. Krasinki will host NBC SNL. Only one week before A quiet place Part II Arrives in theaters on March 20.

So far, it is estimated that the sequel to the hit horror film of 2018 will earn approximately $ 60 million, and Krasinki will co-star with his wife again, Emily Blunt.

The franchise's first film earned around $ 50.2 million in its national opening career. As for Dua Lipa, winner of the Grammy Best New Artist 2019, his second studio album, Nostalgia for the future, arrives at stores and broadcast services on April 3.

In recent news, he revealed his first single and an accompanying music video, "Physical." John has certainly come a long way since his humble beginnings in The office. Bridget Hill reported in January this year that John was so busy with his new career that he forgot to text Chris Martin, the Coldplay leader.

Mr. Martin, during his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show, revealed that he sent a text message to John claiming he had a great idea for A peaceful place – To create a musical for it. He added that the musical joke would be that it would have no audio or musical effect at all.

Krasinki, who apparently learned about Ellen interview, he said he didn't really receive an email from the Coldplay leader. Probably to make Chris feel a little better, Krasinki referred to him as a "global treasure."



