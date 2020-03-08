Jesse Tyler Ferguson says modern family co-stars have conflicting advice for parents

Jesse Tyler Ferguson has been preparing for paternity through various means, in addition, he has not been reluctant to listen to his Modern Family Co-stars for advice. That said, Ferguson admitted that much of the advice he has been given so far is contradictory.

During a recent conversation with Us Magazine, the 44-year-old actor told reporters that much of that "contradicts himself." The star explained, for example, that Julie Bowen's advice goes against what Sofia Vergara has mentioned, which also contradicts Ty Burrell's comments.

While many of his castmates had something unique to say, probably because of his own learning experiences, Ed O & # 39; Neill had something else to say. Ferguson says his co-star told him: "You'll solve it when you get here."

Ferguson is very new in fatherhood. Last January, the Emmy Award winner revealed that he and his partner, Justin Mikita, were preparing to have their first child. He explained while I was in The Late Late Show with James Corden that reaching 40 was the day when adulthood really begins.

While on the nationwide television show, which later played a part in his joke, Ferguson said he wanted everyone to keep a secret, but that he and her husband were going to have their first baby in July. He added: "Thank you, but don't tell anyone."

Ferguson admitted at that time that he and her 34-year-old husband were eager to have their first child. When asked if he and James were expecting a boy or a girl, he said: "A human."

Last month, Mikita and Ferguson celebrated their next baby with a baby shower using the theme "S ** t Just Got Real Theme,quot;. The 47-year-old actress, Vergara, was also there, in addition to Lisa Rinna and Sarah Hyland.

In July 2013, Mikita and Ferguson got married in New York City, after their engagement during their vacations in Mexico. The star added that it was a coincidence because Sofia had engaged a few days later. Ferguson told Us Magazine in 2012 that he and Sofia had a conversation about how to compromise.



