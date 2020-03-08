Jerami Grant fits perfectly with the Denver Nuggets: "I'm definitely comfortable here,quot;

%MINIFYHTML4b99f685f8511669d8ce2557175db57f11% %MINIFYHTML4b99f685f8511669d8ce2557175db57f12%

CHARLOTTE – Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic was standing on Jerami Grant, arms covered in flexion.

Jokic imitated the strength that Grant showed after he got into a crease, pulled out a foul and fell on a plate during the final moments of Thursday's dramatic victory over Charlotte.

Grant, the acquisition of Denver's Swiss army knife in the offseason, saved six of his 11 points for the fourth quarter. His greatest moment, however, came on the defensive side after he had already played 17 consecutive minutes to end the game.

Up to 114-112 with 5.1 seconds remaining, the Nuggets deployed their switch-everything lineup, with Grant, Gary Harris, Will Barton, Torrey Craig and Mason Plumlee. A series of screens tried to force a mismatch, but between Harris, Craig and Grant, none could be found. Grant, theoretically a power forward, faced Hornets guard Terry Rozier, dragged his feet and kept the center low. With a balanced lunge, Grant extended his left arm deep into Rozier's shot pocket.

"I almost blocked it," Grant joked, about twenty minutes after his contest helped secure the 18th victory of the Nuggets season. The moment was a microcosm of the versatility that Denver decision makers coveted when they exchanged a first-round pick for the stretch last summer.

"I think the reason we were so excited the night of that exchange while we were in Las Vegas was because of everything Jerami showed us throughout the season," said Nuggets coach Michael Malone. "The 3-point shot, the defense, the game, the versatility, and I think we've seen him play a small forward."

Jokic marvels at Jack's defense of all trades, with the ability to hamper scorers from Devin Booker of Phoenix to Kawhi Leonard of Los Angeles, but he is quick to point out that he doesn't need a security blanket on the frontcourt.

"No, I still handle it myself by letting them score," Jokic released.

Grant's durability, not to mention the ease with which it has floated between the initial alignment and a reserve role, has so far been invaluable for the Nuggets. When Paul Millsap fought a balky knee in January, it was Grant who recorded one of his best months of the season. In 22 games as a starter, Grant averaged 14.5 points with 48% shots, including more than 40% from a range of 3 points.

The biggest transition, Grant said, was finding his place on the offensive. Playing at the dizzying pace of Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma City did not necessarily complement his best attributes.

"Everything is a completely different setting, it's a completely different team," Grant said. “Rhythm in which we play. … A lot of passes and cuts, learning my teammates, obviously playing with Jokic. "

After the headlines Jamal Murray, Harris and Barton, it is Grant who receives the most assistance from Jokic, according to NBA.com. Naturally, Grant prides himself on his adaptability.

"For me, it's just basketball," Grant said. "I've always had to do many different things in my career."

In addition, there were many NBA experts who felt that the Thunder, in the midst of its off-season reconstruction, sold high on 39% of Grant's 3-point shot. Since arriving in Denver and playing alongside liberal passersby in Jokic and Murray, Grant has matched that race mark from a distance.

"People talk, people say many different things, but only you know," Grant said. “All the fans and the media are not with you in the gym in summer. … People talk, I'm not too worried about that. "

Jerami's father, 11-year-old NBA veteran Harvey Grant, gave his son credit for erasing the so-called weaknesses in his game. Upon leaving Syracuse, Grant said the blow to his son was that he could not play the NBA defense, a snub to the 2-3 zone preferred by coach Jim Boeheim. Young Grant said he hit the weight room and carved a frame that could resist the NBA strikers while remaining agile enough to change perimeter players.

Then, according to Elder Grant, critics doubted Jerami's outside shooting.

"So what did he do?" Grant said in a recent telephone interview. “He went to the gym and worked shooting all three. I give all the credit to him. I want to take a little, but I can't give myself credit for shooting all three. "

Harvey and his twin brother, Horace, sold out a combined total of 69 triples in their respective NBA races, a time when the strikers "were not allowed to shoot all three," Harvey joked.

But despite his disparate abilities, Harvey cannot prevent Jerami from behaving at his rebound totals. With 6 feet 8 inches, with an amazing bounce and a large wingspan, Major Grant reasons that his son should catch more than 3.5 rebounds per game.

"I said," I am like a friend, if you were just below the basket, if you are somewhere around the basket, two or three rebounds will fall into your hands, "Harvey said.

Jerami timidly acknowledged the merit of his father's comment. Of course, breaking the glass would not allow the defense of the suffocating perimeter he knows how to play.

With free agency potentially close, it's a good bet that Grant will reject his $ 9.3 million player option this summer and see what he could order in a thin class. The way the Nuggets handle both him and the impending free agency of Millsap will probably determine how much flexibility they have this summer.

"We'll see how it goes in the offseason," Grant said. "Everything is definitely situational, but I'm definitely comfortable here. I love my teammates, I love coaches, everything."